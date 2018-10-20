County holds Howl-o-ween Walk and costume judging

This Sunday, October 21 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Historic City News readers are invited to participate in a special Howl-o-ween Walk for their pets and the whole family. The outdoor activities will take place at Treaty Park, located at 1595 Wildwood Drive in St Augustine.

The county park and recreation department reported that dog supplies will be collected during the event and then donated to the St. Johns County Animal Control Pet Center.

“Bring your 4-legged friends and join us for a family-friendly fun run around Treaty Park,” Stephanie Taylor said.

Costumes are encouraged for both dogs and their human owners. Prizes will be awarded for “Best Pet Costume” as well as “Best Family Costume”.

The cost is $20 PER FAMILY and everyone will receive a t-shirt and goody bag from our sponsors.