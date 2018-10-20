County Legislative Delegation meeting announced

CYNDI STEVENSON

Florida State Representative Cyndi Stevenson announced to Historic City News today that the St Johns County Legislative Delegation will hold a meeting on Friday, December 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the St. Johns County Commission Auditorium located at 500 San Sebastian View, in St Augustine

Discussion of issues regarding local legislation for the 2019 Legislative Session will be held at this time.

St. Johns County Delegation meetings are open to the public. If you would like to be placed on the agenda for the December 7th meeting please contact Representative Stevenson’s District Office by calling (904) 823-2300 before November 30, 2018.

Those that would like to provide materials or handouts to the St. Johns County Delegation members can mail them to Representative Stevenson’s District Office, located at 3000 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd, Suite C, St. Augustine, FL 32084. All handouts or materials must be received by 12:00 p.m. on November 30, 2018. Materials may also be hand delivered.

Persons in need of special accommodations to participate in the meeting, including agendas, interpreters or assisted listening devices, should notify Representative Stevenson’s Office before November 30, 2018 in order for the Delegation to comply with applicable provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and Chapter 286.26, Florida Statutes.