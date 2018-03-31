Court orders judgment against Jeremy Banks in civil suit

In the case of Jeremy Banks, “Plaintiff” versus Rusty Ray Rodgers, an individual, “Defendant”, (3:14-cv-00065-BJD-MCR) a final judgment has been issued by decision of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Jacksonville Division finding for the Defendant and against Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Banks.

“It really is Good Friday,” Patty O’Connell, the mother of the late Michelle O’Connell, told local Historic City News reporters when it was learned that the man who she believes murdered her daughter lost his civil lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent who was investigating.

Previously, based on a defense motion, the case was dismissed February 13, 2015 — without prejudice, which allowed it to be amended and refiled. Robert L “Mac” McLeod of the McLeod Firm, filed a motion on March 23, 2017, on behalf of Banks, seeking, by striking Rogers’ defenses, to proceed with the action to determine damages awardable to Banks who has endured what McLeod claims are years of false allegations that he was responsible for his girlfriend’s death.

The court didn’t see things that way; finding, instead, for Special Agent Rodgers in the civil rights and malicious prosecution case brought by Banks:

It is ordered and adjudged that pursuant to this court’s order, entered on March 30, 2018, judgment is hereby ordered in favor of defendant, Rusty Ray Rodgers, and against plaintiff, Jeremy Banks, that the plaintiff take nothing and the action be dismissed on the merits.

On Friday, March 30, 2018, the order was filed by Elizabeth M Warren, Clerk, with copies furnished to counsel of record and unrepresented parties.

