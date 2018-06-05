Crime Report from St Johns County

Historic City News has learned about the following incidents reported to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office over the past weekend.

Since June 1st, the St Johns County sheriff’s office has responded to 13-car burglaries or thefts of cars. Ten of those vehicles were unlocked. The greatest number of calls came on Saturday. There have been 15-guns stolen from unlocked cars so far this year. The criminals taking these items have already shown that following laws are not a priority to them. What else any of these criminal’s intentions are can only be imagined. Practice the 9:00 p.m. routine and ensure your property is secured every night.