Historic City News readers are invited to attend a free presentation being held at Fort Matanzas National Monument. The special event takes place on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. demonstrating the cultural influences in the Spanish Colonial Kitchen.

During this event reenactors dressed as Spanish colonial women will describe the life of a typical woman in Saint Augustine during Spanish colonial times.

Produce from three very different cultures – Native American, African, and Spanish – will be on display while reenactors discuss how each of these influenced the Spanish kitchen. Reenactors will also be demonstrating how foods were combined to create some of the best dishes available in 1740’s Spanish Florida.

Fort Matanzas National Monument preserves the fortified watchtower, completed in 1742, which defended the southern approach to the Spanish military settlement of St. Augustine. The park’s Visitor Center regularly shows a short video of the fort and its historical importance. If using a GPS, the address is 8635 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080. The park is located 14 miles south of St. Augustine on Anastasia Island and four miles south of SR-206 on Highway A1A. Today, it protects approximately 300 acres of Florida coastal environment. Come and enjoy our Coastal Hammock Trail and the inlet shoreline.

