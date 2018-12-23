Dan Holiday receives nod for 60-years of Masonic life

Earlier this month, Historic City News Editorial Board volunteer, Daniel Holiday, was recognized by his Masonic family with a certificate and pin marking sixty-years of participation as a Free and Accepted Mason.

During the presentation, Holiday, accompanied by Candace Carroll, reminisced about his life in Freemasonry and the many Brothers he has guided during his life in the craft. He was raised in 1958 at a Lodge in New York state before moving to St Augustine. Holiday recalled that his father was also a Freemason and that he grew up being taught the principles of personal study, self-improvement, and social betterment.

The ceremony was part of a stated communication at Ashlar Lodge No. 98. on Thursday, December 6, 2018. Senior Warden Matthew Sweeney made the presentation and extended congratulations to Brother Holiday who, coincidently, signed his petition to join the Lodge.