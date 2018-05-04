Dealing with psychological manipulation

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday, May 8th. at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard, in St. Augustine.

We are proud to announce that our esteemed guest will be journalist, activist and renowned public speaker, Karen Schoen. She is a former teacher, dean and business owner who became an activist. Schoen devotes her time speaking throughout the United States, educating Americans on UN Agenda 21, and the new Agenda 2030.

Karen has a Bachelor of Education degree with a minor in History, Master’s Degree in Liberal Studies and post graduate studies from the New School of Social Research, where she was trained in psychological manipulation.

She is a director of the Panhandle Patriots, an advisor to the Florida Citizens Alliance, and is a founder of the AgEnders (Americans ending Agenda 21).

Her busy schedule includes writing for NewsWithViews, and hosts a radio show, American Freedom Watch Radio, on Blogtalkradio.com/americanstatesman

Schoen will be discussing solutions for the detrimental challenges we face in America. Please join us for a very informative evening. A question and answer session is planned, time permitting. No admission charge for members or non-members, so bring a friend.

