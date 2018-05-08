Defendant in domestic battery released from hospital – taken to jail

The defendant in the April 29 domestic violence incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Wildwood Drive in St Augustine, has been discharged from the hospital and Historic City News has been informed that he has been taken to the St Johns County Jail, booked, and remains in custody in lieu of $108,000.00 bond.

Charges against 33-year-old Allen Joseph Roberts include:

784.011 simple assault with intent or threat to do violence

second-degree misdemeanor $500.00

784.021.1a aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill

third-degree felony $5,000.00

784.03.1a1 battery by touching or striking

first-degree misdemeanor $2,500.00

784.07.2c assault on an officer, firefighter, or emt

second-degree felony $50,000.00

784.07.2c assault on an officer, firefighter, or emt

second-degree felony $50,000.00

The initial report released to the press did not include the identities of the deputy sheriff who fired their service weapon at the defendant, and missed, or the deputy who successfully discharged their TASER; temporarily incapacitating the defendant so that he could be safely taken into custody.

Joanne Lynn Catoggio, has been in service with the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office for 3 1/2 years. Per department policy, after discharging her weapon, Catoggio was placed on paid administrative leave while the use of lethal force was reviewed. Deputy Catoggio has been returned to full duty, according to Sergeant Bonnie Jimmerson.

Neil Bronner, has been in service with the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years. Deputy Bronner used less lethal force, striking the defendant with a department issued TASER.

A search of personnel records by Sergeant Jimmerson revealed that neither Cotaggio or Bronner have been involved in previous shooting incidents.

