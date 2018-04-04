Denver Cook seeks School Board District 4 seat

Denver Cook is seeking to represent District 4 on the St. Johns School Board in this year’s election. Cook told Historic City News that he is running to ensure that our school district provides a nationally competitive education, improves the district culture, and stabilizes its financial base.

Cook said that the current School Board touts a claim to be “#1 in Florida”, but the District’s own Fast Facts shows that this is based on a compilation of school accountability points. That doesn’t necessarily translate to top scores at all schools nor at the high schools.

Allen D. Nease High School in District 4, once considered one of the best high schools in Florida, is now ranked #4 in St Johns County, accordingly to U.S. News & World Reports. SchoolDigger.com shows that from 2016 to 2017 every single high school in St. Johns County dropped in the state rankings.

Cook reported that these facts are starting to worry some developers, local businesses and Realtors who rely on the in-flow of new residents and home values.

Cook is a US Air Force veteran with seven years of service. His assignments included Central Command J2 Intelligence Staff during Desert Storm and as a founding member of the Joint Intelligence Center Pacific. After his service, Cook worked for nearly 20 years in a variety of large-scale commercial construction roles including project manager for government contracts with NASA, the US Army Corps and Naval Facilities, and as a residential General Contractor.

Prior to moving to St. Johns County in 2012, Cook worked as a Corrections Officer in Bucks County, PA and was a member of the Security Threat Group Intelligence Unit.

Cook has been involved in a variety of initiatives in St. Johns County. He is currently Chairman of the PACT Prevention Coalition, Past Vice Chair of the Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee, PTO/SAC and safety committee at PVPV Rawlings, and PTO/SAC at Ocean Palms Elementary.

Cook says that his leadership experience from military intelligence, construction, law enforcement, and his community involvement represents the skill needed to tackle the complex challenges we face in education.

The candidate resides in Nocatee with his wife, Michelle and their two daughters who attend St. Johns County schools. For more information visit denvercook.com. Content of this press release approved by Denver Cook for St Johns County School Board, District 4

