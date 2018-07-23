Descendants of Constitution Plaza War Memorial sought

In St Augustine, the statewide group, “Save Their Honor” is seeking descendants of the 46 local soldiers whose names are inscribed on the Plaza de la Constitution Confederate War Memorial as part of a program to help protect the memorial honoring their family members.

Those veterans listed on the Memorial died during the American Civil War between 1861-1865.

Peter Masters

John M. Llambias

Antonio Mickler

Jacob Mickler

Joseph Noda

Eusebio Pacetti

Frank Papy

Marine Papy

Edward Papy

Bartolo Pinkham

Nathaniel Powers

John Ponce

Thomas Ponce

R. Jenckes Reid

Richard Russell

Felix Rante

Henry Bryan

Samuel Buffington

Napiano Capalla

Gaspar Capparas

John Stevens

Hanaro Triay

James Walton

Frank W. Weems

J. Westcott Willard

Archibald Gould

Joseph Andreu

Francis Baya

Casmiro Benet

Henry Bridier

Louis Bridier

James Hanson

William J. Hardee

James Hurlburt

Edward C. Humphries

Jose Irwin

R. Francis Dancy

Henry G. Dunham

Abraham Dupont

Andrew Floyd

Phillip Gomez

Antonio Lopez

Alfonse Lopez

William Dupont

If you are a descendant of any of these men, you are asked to contact savetheirhonor@gmail.com for more information about this program.

The memorial was originally erected by the Ladies Memorial Association of St Augustine in 1872 and later moved to its permanent home in the Plaza in 1879 by the privately-funded citizens group.

“Save Their Honor” is a state-wide organization that seeks to honor Florida’s veterans by protecting memorials to their service. More information about the organization is available on their website at savetheirhonor.org.