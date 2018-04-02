Dick Williams: The time is now to restore our beaches

For years, our public beaches along Highway A1A between Ponte Vedra Beach and Vilano Beach have continuously fallen into a state of decline. From the damage to our coastline due to a continuous stream of nor’easters and tropical storms to enduring two hurricanes within one year, the beaches along the northern stretch of our county’s coastlines are in a state of emergency.

The media reports of houses falling into the ocean are just the latest in a series of bad news developments regarding our coastline. I am proud to support and be an active part of organizations from Save Ponte Vedra Beach to Save Our Vilano as well as all of the other community organizations that are working to find solutions to reversing the damage to our coastline and restoring our beautiful beaches from Ponte Vedra to Vilano Beach.

Our special quality of life here in St. Johns County is one of the main reasons people move here and tourists visit here. Ensuring that our beaches are restored is important to not just the owners of the properties that located on the beach but also to all of the residents who enjoy our coastlines and to the businesses that depend on tourists who visit our region.

Dick Williams

Candidate for St Johns County Commission District 4

A Republican candidate for the St Johns County Commission District 4, Dick Williams is committed to maintaining the excellent quality of life here in St. Johns County. He will protect our hard-earned tax dollars and ensure that we continue to grow our economy while working for our veterans. Tel: 904.945.1700 | 830-13 A1A North #280 | Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Paid by Dick Williams, Republican, for St Johns County Commission, District 4

