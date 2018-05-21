District 4 county commission candidate addresses Tea Party

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard on Tuesday May 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

The special guest speaker will be Jeremiah Blocker, Republican candidate for St. Johns County Commission District 4. As a conservative candidate, Jeremiah says that he understands that we need to maintain our great quality of life while keeping our tax burden low through fiscal responsibility. Protecting our citizens and children is top priority.

Jeremiah Blocker graduated from law school in Jacksonville and earned his Master of History degree, Real Estate Development, and Entrepreneurship at different points of his life from the University of Florida, University of Miami School of Law, and Norwich University.

He served as an officer in the United States Army Reserve for more than a decade in many leadership positions. As a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, he commanded a Military Police company which aided the efforts in training Iraqi forces in the cities of Mosul and Tal Afar in Northern Iraq.

Blocker has received many awards for his service including a Bronze Star Medal, and he continues to serve in the Air Force Reserve as a JAG officer with the rank of Major. After returning home from Iraq and graduating law school, Jeremiah went to work as a prosecutor in the State Attorney’s Office where he helped to reduce crime in our communities.

Currently he is a partner in a small, five-attorney firm where his practice concentrates in the areas of real estate and land use, title insurance, military law and veteran’s benefits.

Jeremiah and his wife Lauren live in Nocatee with their two children. They enjoy volunteering with local causes such as Knights of Columbus, K9s for Warriors, and the Guardian Ad Litem Volunteer Program.

Please join us Tuesday evening to meet the candidate. Question and answer session to follow. Open to the public. No admission charge, so bring a friend.

