Dr Carmichael to retire from Flagler College

Dr. Joseph G. Joyner announced to Historic City News that Dr. Beverly Copeland Carmichael will retire from Flagler College effective October 26, 2018. Dr. Carmichael is a graduate of the first class to attend Flagler College in 1972.

Since 2013, Dr. Carmichael has served as Vice President for Institutional Advancement. She was employed as the first Director of Development from 1986-89, and Assistant Dean of Students from 1972-1976.

“Dr. Carmichael’s work in advancement has helped to well position Flagler College for the next 50 years,” Joyner told local reporters. “Please join me in wishing Dr. Carmichael a wonderful retirement.” Dr. Joseph G. Joyner

A spokesman for the Flagler College Alumni Association added that they would like to express their sincere and heartfelt gratitude for Dr. Carmichael’s 50-years of continued commitment to the College.

A standard-bearer for the legacy of their alma mater, the Alumni Association said, “Dr. Carmichael remains a visionary for the association and the College. We offer our best wishes for her on a wonderful retirement.”