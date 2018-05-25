Drug deal turns sour when buyer gets ambushed

A man and a woman were arrested in St Augustine earlier this week after a drug deal escalated into a robbery and stabbing according to a report received by Historic City News last night. St. Augustine Police Department public information officer Cici Aiple reported that the incident occurred just after midnight Monday.

The victim in this incident drove to the area of South Dixie Highway and Columbus Street to buy a piece of “rock cocaine” from 31-year-old Kristen Sue Williams. When he arrived, Williams got in the front passenger seat. The victim pulled out a $20 bill and Williams grabbed it from him and tried to leave.

When the victim grabbed Williams’ hand to try to get his money back, police said 54-year-old Thomas Edgar Hall ran up to the driver’s side window and told him to get out of the car. That’s when police said Hall tried to stab the victim with a long knife.

According to police, an armed security guard from a nearby business witnessed the incident. He held the three at gunpoint then called police for assistance.

When police arrived on the scene, they observed that the victim had a cut on his right hand and a puncture wound on his right elbow, which were consistent with defensive wounds. Police said he refused medical treatment.

Detectives said they found a white, rock-like substance in the area, which field-tested positive for cocaine.

Both Hall and Williams were booked into the St. Johns County Jail. Each defendant, Hall who told police he is homeless, and Williams, who told police she lives at 310 Whispering Woods Lane in St Augustine, are charged with robbery by sudden snatching. Hall also faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana. Hall remains in custody in lieu of $35,500 bail and Williams remains in custody in lieu of $10,000 bail.

