Early morning motorcycle crash sends driver to hospital

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. this morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle motorcycle crash to Historic City News. The crash occurred at Longleaf Parkway in St Johns around Durbin Parkway.

The operator of the 2005 Honda VTX 1800, 20-year-old Dakota J. Schmidt of St Augustine, was traveling eastbound on Longleaf Parkway in the outside travel lane west of Durbin Parkway. He failed to negotiate the curve on the left.

Schmidt struck the curb on the shoulder of the roadway. He lost control and was ejected.

He was transported to Orange Park Medical Center by Life Flight for treatment of critical injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers at the scene today said that the investigation is continuing and charges are pending the results of that investigation.