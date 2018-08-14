Early voting begins Saturday

Historic City News readers will begin voting early in the August 28th Primary Election beginning this Saturday, August 18th. This is the most flexible voting period before Election Day since voters may cast their ballot at any of the locations, regardless of address or home precinct.

This election is open to all registered voters in St Johns County. You will be provided a custom-printed ballot that contains every race and issue on which you are qualified to vote. The Republican ballot looks different than the Democrat ballot, and one Republican’s ballot may look different from another, even within St Johns County; based on the residence address and the location of any special taxing districts, municipal boundaries, or community development districts.

Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes, says that all that recordkeeping happens automatically and, thanks to highspeed printing capabilities, you will not be delayed when you show up to vote. After you complete your paper ballot, an assistant from the Elections Office will help you insert your ballot into the electronic scanners on site at every polling location. Then you will be on your way, having completed your fundamental obligation as a United States citizen.

Early voting Dates: August 18th – 25th

Hours are 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily at all locations

There are six early voting locations throughout St. Johns County:

Supervisor of Elections Office Southeast Branch Library 4455 Avenue A, Suite 101 6670 US 1 South St. Augustine St. Augustine



St. Augustine Beach City Hall Julington Creek Annex 2200 A1A South 725 Flora Branch Blvd. St. Augustine St. Johns



Ponte Vedra Branch Library W.E. Harris Community Center 101 Library Blvd. 400 E. Harris St. Ponte Vedra Beach Hastings

If you do not have proper ID, you must vote a provisional ballot; so, take current and valid photo and signature ID with you when you vote.