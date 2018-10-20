Early voting begins Wednesday October 24th

St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes reported the following voter information to Historic City News today; reminding our readers of important upcoming dates in the November 6th General Election cycle.

Beginning Wednesday October 24th through Saturday November 3rd, between 8:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. each day, St Johns County voters may cast their ballot at any designated early voting location, regardless of where they reside.

There are seven (7) early voting locations:

Supervisor of Elections Office 4455 Avenue A, Suite 101 St. Augustine Southeast Branch Library 6670 US 1 South St. Augustine St. Johns Golf & Country Club 205 St. Johns Golf Dr St. Augustine St. Augustine Beach City Hall 2200 A1A South St. Augustine Beach Julington Creek Annex 725 Flora Branch Boulevard St. Johns Ponte Vedra Branch Library 101 Library Boulevard Ponte Vedra Beach W.E. Harris Community Center 400 E. Harris St. Hastings

Need to save time? Come to the polls prepared!

The ballot is long, there are 12 constitutional amendments on the ballot, so use your sample ballot to prepare for voting. Sample ballots are available on our website and can be viewed by clicking My Voter Status and adding your information.

Information on the amendments is also available on our website.

Remember to take current and valid photo and signature ID with you when you vote, because if you do not have proper ID, you must vote a provisional ballot.