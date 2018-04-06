Edgerton shares the story of his March Across the Dixie

Historic City News has received an open invitation for our readers to attend this month’s regular meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party when their special guest will be H K Edgerton, President of Southern Heritage 411.

This important and moving presentation will be held on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine.

In addition to operating Southern Heritage 411, Edgerton is a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and past president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Asheville, North Carolina. He is recognized nationwide as an advocate for Southern Civil Rights and educating the public of the many roles of black southerners during the Civil War.

In 2007, Edgerton took his second march, walking 1,600 miles while carrying his large Confederate Battle Flag through towns and cities, from Asheville, North Carolina to Austin, Texas; determined to bring the real truth of southern heritage to people of all races.

His journal and photographs have been documented in his book: The Historical March Across Dixie, A Pictorial Journal of H.K. Edgerton’s March Across the Dixie, authored by his brother, Terry Lee Edgerton.

Recently, Mr. Edgerton visited St. Augustine to pay his respect to our Confederate Memorial in Constitution Plaza, and to the General Loring Memorial. This Tuesday evening, H. K. Edgerton, a life-long civil rights activist, will share his journey.

You are welcome to enjoy this educational and entertaining presentation free of charge. Information on membership is available but not required for admission — so bring a friend. Time permitting, there will be a question and answer session following the presentation.

