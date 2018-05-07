Election update: Judges retain seats in local circuit

As qualifying week came to a close on Friday at noon, Historic City News learned that no challengers came forward to contest currently seated circuit court judges.

Therefore, all circuit judges up for election across the 7th Judicial Circuit are retained for another six-year term.

It is not unusual for incumbent judges to run for re-election without opposition. In seats where a challenger comes forward to qualify for, in this case, the $160,688 per year job, it is typically an attorney who must practice before the court. In the event the incumbent prevails on the ballot, the loss can lead to potential conflicts that most practicing attorneys, and those they represent, would just as soon avoid.

Returning 7th Judicial Circuit Judges:

Leah Case

Terence R. Perkins

Mary G. Jolley

Christopher France

Ray Lee Smith II

Patti Ann Christensen

Elizabeth A. Blackburn

Clyde E. Wolf

Complete list of Circuit Court Judges serving the 7th Judicial Circuit

