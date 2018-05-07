Election update: Judges retain seats in local circuit

As qualifying week came to a close on Friday at noon, Historic City News learned that no challengers came forward to contest currently seated circuit court judges.
Therefore, all circuit judges up for election across the 7th Judicial Circuit are retained for another six-year term.
It is not unusual for incumbent judges to run for re-election without opposition. In seats where a challenger comes forward to qualify for, in this case, the $160,688 per year job, it is typically an attorney who must practice before the court. In the event the incumbent prevails on the ballot, the loss can lead to potential conflicts that most practicing attorneys, and those they represent, would just as soon avoid.
Returning 7th Judicial Circuit Judges:
- Leah Case
- Terence R. Perkins
- Mary G. Jolley
- Christopher France
- Ray Lee Smith II
- Patti Ann Christensen
- Elizabeth A. Blackburn
- Clyde E. Wolf
Complete list of Circuit Court Judges serving the 7th Judicial Circuit
|Judge
|Judicial Assistant
|Phone
|Location (County)
|John M. Alexander
|Karen Higgins
|(904) 827-5603
|St. Augustine (St. Johns)
|Elizabeth A. Blackburn
|Michelle Pastor
|(386) 736-5948
|DeLand (Volusia)
|Leah R. Case
|Cathy Brick
|(386) 239-7790
|Daytona Beach (Volusia)
|Patti A. Christensen
|Joy Allen
|(386) 329-0263
|Palatka (Putnam)
|James R. Clayton
|Angela Bernal
|(386) 740-5270
|DeLand (Volusia)
|Dennis Craig
|Tammy Holder
|(386) 313-4510
|Bunnell (Flagler)
|DIVISION 31
|Kenley Matejka
|(386) 257-6071
|Daytona Beach (Volusia)
|Karen A. Foxman
|Chrissy Poulin
|(386) 257-6090
|Daytona Beach (Volusia)
|Matthew M. Foxman
|Mary Lou Murrison
|(386) 239-7793
|Daytona Beach (Volusia)
|Christopher A. France
|Jennifer Sirman
|(386) 313-4515
|Bunnell (Flagler)
|Steven Henderson
|Sharon Farmer
|(386) 257-6051
|Daytona Beach (Volusia)
|Margaret W. Hudson
|Brooke McCormick
|(386) 822-5073
|DeLand (Volusia)
|Mary G. Jolley
|Tessie Beseny
|(386) 736-5945
|DeLand (Volusia)
|Howard M. Maltz
|Susan Miller
|(904) 827-5600
|St. Augustine (St. Johns)
|Howard O. McGillin, Jr.
|Veronica Griffis
|(904) 827-5647
|St. Augustine (St. Johns)
|A. Kathleen McNeilly
|Kim Smith
|(386) 257-6072
|Daytona Beach (Volusia)
|Dawn D. Nichols
|Michele Westfall
|(386) 822-5744
|DeLand (Volusia)
|Michael S. Orfinger
|Dana Holmes
|(386) 257-6091
|Daytona Beach (Volusia)
|Terence R. Perkins
|Susan Price
|(386) 239-7792
|Daytona Beach (Volusia)
|Randell H. Rowe III
|Diana Winfrey
|(386) 736-5946
|DeLand (Volusia)
|R. Lee Smith
|Traci Davis
|(386) 329-0471
|Palatka (Putnam)
|J. Michael Traynor
|Patty Hillis
|(904) 827-5606
|St. Augustine (St. Johns)
|Sandra C. Upchurch
|Cindy Manoski
|(386) 626-6590
|DeLand (Volusia)
|Stasia Warren
|John Bonaccorsy
|(386) 257-6099
|Daytona Beach (Volusia)
|Kathryn D. Weston
|Jody Anderson
|(386) 239-7791
|Daytona Beach (Volusia)
|Clyde E. Wolfe
|Marlene Germany
|(386) 329-0266
|Palatka (Putnam)
|Raul A. Zambrano
|Teresa Smith
|(386) 943-7060
|DeLand (Volusia)