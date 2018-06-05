Engine burst into flames in Palm Valley destroying ski-boat

Historic City News received word that a ski-boat was destroyed by fire this afternoon and several pilings on an adjacent bulkhead were charred; but, two passengers on board were spared, according to St Johns County Fire Rescue.

The incident report indicated North Battalion units from Palm Valley, Ponte Vedra Beach, and Nocatee fought to extinguish the fully involved boat fire at a narrow canal near the Palm Valley Bridge.

Eyes and ears on the ground at the scene told reporters that the inboard gasoline engine burst into flames when the operators tried to start it. The fire destroyed the small fiberglass boat.

The two occupants on the boat when the fire erupted were injured. Each was treated by emergency medical personnel for first-degree burns and released from the scene.

The County deployed Ladder 1, Engine 10, Marine Rescue 10, Engine 18, Rescue 18, Marine Ops 1 and Battalion 1 in response to the call for service.

Fire investigators from St Johns County and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating the cause. No estimates of damage were provided.

