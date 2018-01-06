FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures, including side roads, Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 – North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 – South of RiverTown Boulevard

Southbound and northbound lanes are shifted to paved temporary detour lanes in the right-of-ways south of RiverTown Boulevard for approximately a quarter-mile until January 2018 for roundabout installation. Bicyclists share the full detour travel lanes.

State Road 206 – Crescent Beach Bridge

The bridge will be closed Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance. Detour is the State Road 312 bridge.

State Road 207 – Hastings

Daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pipe cleaning and inspections.

State Road 207 at State Road 312

Daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pipe cleaning and inspections.

U.S. 1/Ponce De Leon Boulevard – Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue

(FIN 434556-1-56-01 & 210452-4-52-01)

Nighttime outside southbound lane closures Sunday through Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to midnight for work related to the San Marco Avenue, May Street and West San Carlos Avenue intersection project.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments