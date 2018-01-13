FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

A1A – Mickler Road to Guana River Road

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures with flaggers Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for roadside brush trimming.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures, including side roads, Tuesday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through spring 2018 for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

Russell Sampson Road – St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 to East of Liberty Pines Academy (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures with flaggers Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for construction related to the State Road 9B project.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 – North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 – North of RiverTown Boulevard

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane construction and utility installation.

State Road 13 – South of RiverTown Boulevard

Southbound and northbound lanes are shifted to paved temporary detour lanes in the right-of-ways south of RiverTown Boulevard for approximately a quarter-mile until early 2018 for roundabout installation. Bicyclists share the full detour travel lanes.

State Road 16 at Lewis Speedway

Daytime eastbound lane closure at intersection Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. to install a traffic signal mast arm over the roadway. A Traffic Control officer will be on site.

State Road 13 – State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime southbound and northbound intermittent lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment and material unloading.

State Road 16 – North of Windward Ranch Boulevard

Daytime westbound lane closures with flaggers Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Tomoka Pines subdivision turn lane and driveway installation.

State Road 207 – Hastings

Daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pipe cleaning and inspections.

State Road 207 at State Road 312

Daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pipe cleaning and inspections.

U.S. 1 – Jackson Boulevard to Ocean Boulevard (FIN 431820-2-52-02)

Daytime southbound lane and northbound U-turn median closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for paving and median upgrades.

U.S. 1/Dixie Highway at Blackford Way

Daytime outside southbound lane closure Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

