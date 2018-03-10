FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Monica R. Reifeiss, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Cubbedge Road (FIN 431820-2-52-01)

Southbound and northbound closure of emergency lanes weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures, including side roads, Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through spring 2018 for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

I-95 – Old St. Augustine Road to State Road 9B (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Southbound, nighttime road closure Sunday through Tuesday from midnight until 5 a.m. each night. All traffic will exit at Old St Augustine Road and continue to U.S. 1, to State Road 9B back to I-95.

I-95 – State Road 16 to State Road 207

Traffic will be slowed (traffic pacing) beginning Wednesday at 10 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m. for utility line removal.

I-95 south of International Golf Parkway

Daytime, northbound lane closures Friday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder work.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 – North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 – North of RiverTown Boulevard

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane construction and utility installation.

State Road 13 – State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 9B – U.S. 1 to I-95 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Southbound, nighttime road closure Wednesday and Thursday from midnight until 5 a.m. each night. All traffic will exit at U.S. 1 and continue north on U.S. 1 to Old St. Augustine Road to I-95.

U.S. 1 just south of Lewis Point Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway construction.

U.S. 1 – West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Tuesday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and Wednesday 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. for road work.

U.S. 1 – Northrup Grumman to Stokes Landing Road (436010-1-52-01)

Daytime, northbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work related to sidewalk construction.

U.S. 1 under I-95

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

