FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Monica R. Reifeiss, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures, including side roads, Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through spring 2018 for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

Race Track Road – I-95 to Bartram Park Boulevard (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. for construction related to the State Road 9B project.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 – North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 – North of RiverTown Boulevard

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane construction and utility installation.

State Road 13 – State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 207 – I-95 to Deerpark Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for pipe cleaning and inspections.

U.S. 1 just south of Lewis Point Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway construction.

U.S. 1 – Northrup Grumman to Stokes Landing Road (436010-1-52-01)

Daytime, northbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work related to sidewalk construction.

