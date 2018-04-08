FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Monica R. Reifeiss, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work. Northbound lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for water main and force main pipe replacement.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures, including side roads, Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through spring 2018 for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

A1A at Cubbedge Road

Daytime shoulder closures Monday through Thursday for work in the intersection.

Race Track Road over I-95

Daytime lane closures Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

Race Track Road – I-95 to Bartram Park Boulevard (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction related to the State Road 9B project. Nighttime road closures Monday through Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work. Traffic will detour to Bartram Park Boulevard, Old St. Augustine Road and U.S. 1.

Russell Sampson Road from County Road 2209 to east of Liberty Pines Academy (FIN 431418-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for construction related to the State Road 9B construction project.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 – North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 – North of RiverTown Boulevard

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane construction and utility installation.

State Road 13 – State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 16 over the St. Johns River

Daytime lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 207 – I-95 to Deerpark Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL utility work.

U.S. 1 at Datil Pepper Road

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for utlity work.

U.S. 1 at King Street

Daytime lane closures Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement marking replacement.

U.S. 1 just south of Lewis Point Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway construction.

U.S. 1 – Northrup Grumman to Stokes Landing Road (436010-1-52-01)

Daytime, northbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work related to sidewalk construction.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments