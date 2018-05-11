FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Monica R. Reifeiss, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

Detours for traffic signal work originally planned Sunday, May 13 on SR-207 Palatka to St. Augustine State Trail project at CR-13 south has been rescheduled to Monday, May 14 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., weather and schedule permitting. Northbound SR-207 traffic will be detoured to Old SR-207. Southbound traffic will be detoured south on CR-13 to the inside northbound lane utilizing the asphalt cross over. Once clear of the work zone, southbound traffic will then be diverted back to the southbound lanes via the asphalt cross over. The SR-207 Rail Trail multi-use path project from Hastings to Spuds construction includes a bike/path crossing across SR-207 with a HAWK (High-Intensity Activated CrossWalk) pedestrian crossing signal, traffic signals, lighting, and drainage north of SR-206. Morrison-Cobalt JV began the $5.8 million project in August 2017 and is scheduled to complete the work by late fall 2018.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work. Daytime lane closure Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water main and force main pipe replacement.

A1A/San Marco Avenue from Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures, including side roads, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through spring 2018 for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

A1A South from Mary Street to Magnolia Street

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch work.

A1A north near Third Street

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for electrical pole and aerial cable installation.

I-95 from U.S. 1 to CR-210 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for overhead sign installation.

I-95 from Old St. Augustine Road to SR-9B (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Southbound nighttime road closure Sunday and Monday from midnight to 5 a.m. for overhead sign installation. Follow detour route.

St. Johns Parkway/CR-2209 from North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the SR-9B construction project scheduled for summer 2018.

SR-9B from I-95 to U.S. 1 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for construction related to the SR-9B project.

SR-13 from SR-16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

SR-207 from SR-206 to CR-305

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

SR-207 at Vermont Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch work.

SR-312 over the St. Johns River

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

U.S. 1 at West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Possible nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Northrup Grumman to Stokes Landing Road (436010-1-52-01)

Daytime, northbound lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work related to sidewalk construction.

