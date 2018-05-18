FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Monica R. Reifeiss, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work. Daytime lane closure Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water main and force main pipe replacement.

A1A/San Marco Avenue from Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Daytime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures, including side roads, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through spring 2018 for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

A1A North at 2663 South Ponte Vedra Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Friday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway installation.

A1A South from Mary Street to Magnolia Street

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch work.

A1A north near Third Street

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for electrical pole and aerial cable installation.

I-95 from U.S. 1 to County Road 210 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for overhead sign installation.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 from North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project scheduled for summer 2018.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 from Russell Sampson Road to County Road 210 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime northbound road closures Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for overhead sign installation.

State Road 9B from I-95 to U.S. 1 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for construction related to the State Road 9B project.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 207 from State Road 206 to County Road 305

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

U.S. 1 at West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Possible nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Northrup Grumman to Stokes Landing Road (436010-1-52-01)

Daytime, northbound lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work related to sidewalk construction.

