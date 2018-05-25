FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Monica R. Reifeiss, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work. Daytime lane closure Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water main and force main pipe replacement.

A1A/San Marco Avenue from Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Daytime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures, including side roads, Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through spring 2018 for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

A1A South from Mary Street to Magnolia Street

Daytime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch work.

I-95 from Old St. Augustine Road to State Road 9B (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for overhead sign installation.

I-95 from U.S. 1 to County Road 210 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for overhead sign installation.

King Street from Malaga Street to Avenida Menendez

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for utility work.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 from North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 16 from Scarlet Rose Lane to the elementary school

Daytime westbound lane closures Tuesday through Thursday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for roadside work.

State Road 312 over the St. Johns River

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

State Road 207 from State Road 206 to County Road 305

Daytime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

U.S. 1 at West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Possible nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Northrup Grumman to Stokes Landing Road (436010-1-52-01)

Daytime, northbound lane closures Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work related to sidewalk construction.

