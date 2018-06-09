FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Monica R. Reifeiss, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work. Daytime lane closure Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water main and force main pipe replacement.

A1A/San Marco Avenue from Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Daytime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures, including side roads, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through spring 2018 for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

I-95 at Race Track Road

Daytime lane closures Monday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

I-95 from Old St. Augustine Road to State Road 9B (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for overhead sign installation.

I-95 from Old St. Augustine Road to County Road 210 (FIN 431418-2-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to install overhead signs.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 from North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project scheduled for summer 2018.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 from North Arabella Way to South of Durbin Park (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime, northbound road closure Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday for overhead sign installation. Follow detour route.

State Road 9B and I-95 northbound off ramp (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Northbound off ramp lane closures on I-95 at State Road 9B Thursday from midnight to 5 a.m. for overhead sign installation. Follow detour route.

State Road 9B from Philips Highway to I-95 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for overhead sign installation.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 16 between Race Track Road to Industry Center Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane construction at Brighton Day Academy.

State Road 207 from U.S. 1 to County Road 305

Daytime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch repairs.

U.S. 1 at West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Possible nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Northrup Grumman to Stokes Landing Road (436010-1-52-01)

Daytime, northbound lane closures Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work related to sidewalk construction.

