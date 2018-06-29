FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Monica R. Reifeiss, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions

Daytime lane closures Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

A1A South

Daytime lane closures Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming.

Avenida Menendez from the Bridge of Lions to West Castillo Drive

Nighttime road closure Wednesday, July 4 from 8:30 to 11 p.m. for the City of St. Augustine’s Fireworks over Matanzas. Follow detour route.

Bridge of Lions

Nighttime bridge closure Wednesday, July 4 from 8:30 to 11 p.m. for the City of St. Augustine’s Fireworks over Matanzas. Follow detour route.

Cathedral Place from the Bridge of Lions to Cordova Street

Nighttime road closure Wednesday, July 4 from 8:30 to 11 p.m. for the City of St. Augustine’s Fireworks over Matanzas. Follow detour route.

I-95 from Old St. Augustine Road to County Road 210 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday, Monday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for overhead sign installation.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 from North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 9B from Philips Highway to I-95 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday, Monday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for overhead sign installation.

State Road 13 at Cunningham Creek

Daytime lane closures Monday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 16 between Race Track Road to Industry Center Road

Daytime lane closures Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane construction at Brighton Day Academy.

State Road 206 from U.S. 1 to about a mile west

Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch repairs.

State Road 207 from State Road 206 to County Road 305

Daytime lane closures Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

U.S. 1 at West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Possible nighttime lane closures Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Northrup Grumman to Stokes Landing Road (436010-1-52-01)

Daytime, northbound lane closures Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work related to sidewalk construction.