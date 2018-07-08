FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Monica R. Reifeiss, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work. Daytime lane closure Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water main and force main pipe replacement.

A1A/San Marco Avenue from Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Daytime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures, including side roads, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through spring 2018 for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

I-95 from Old St. Augustine Road to County Road 210 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for overhead sign installation.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 from North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 9B from Philips Highway to I-95 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for overhead sign installation.

State Road 13 at Cunningham Creek

Daytime lane closures Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 16 between Race Track Road to Industry Center Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane construction at Brighton Day Academy.

State Road 206 from U.S. 1 to about a mile west

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch repairs.

State Road 207 from State Road 206 to County Road 305

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

State Road 207 from I-95 to Deerpark Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL utility work.

U.S. 1 over Durbin Creek

Daytime lane closures on the flyover ramp Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bridge and overpass inspection.

U.S. 1 at West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Possible nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Northrup Grumman to Stokes Landing Road (436010-1-52-01)

Daytime, northbound lane closures Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work related to sidewalk construction.