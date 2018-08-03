FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Monica R. Reifeiss, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through summer 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work. Daytime lane closure Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water main and force main pipe replacement.

A1A/San Marco Avenue from Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Daytime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures/shifts, including side roads, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through summer 2018 for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

A1A North at Yellow Bill Lane

Daytime lane closures with flagger Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to replace pavement markings.

A1A North at Mickler Road

Daytime lane closures with flagger Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to replace crosswalk symbols.

A1A South from Dancy Street to Old Quarry Road

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to replace crosswalk and school symbols.

I-95 from Old St. Augustine Road to County Road 210 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Friday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for pavement marking placement and overhead sign placement.

King Street from U.S. 1 to Malaga Street

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for sidewalk repairs.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 from North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until Wednesday. Daytime lane closures Wednesday through Friday for construction related to State Road 9B construction.

State Road 9B from Philips Highway to I-95 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nighttime lane closures Friday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for pavement marking placement and overhead sign placement.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 13 from Braaschville Road to Bayside Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to replace school symbols.

State Road 16 from 6335 State Road 16 to St. James Avenue

Daytime lane closures Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to replace school symbols.

State Road 206 from U.S. 1 to about a mile west

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch repairs.

State Road 207 from County Road 305 to Vermont Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

U.S. 1 at West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Possible nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Northrup Grumman to Stokes Landing Road (436010-1-52-01)

Daytime, northbound lane closures Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work related to sidewalk construction.