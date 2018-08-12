FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Monica R. Reifeiss, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted. Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.



A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through summer 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work. Daytime lane closure Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water main and force main pipe replacement.

A1A/San Marco Avenue from Picolata Road South to Cincinnati Avenue Daytime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures/shifts, including side roads, Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through summer 2018 for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

A1A North from Corona Road to Library Boulevard Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to regrade ditch bottom.

County Road 2209 from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way Daytime and nighttime lane closures Friday to Friday for construction related to State Road 9B.

I-95 from Old St. Augustine Road to County Road 210 Nighttime lane closures Friday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. placement of pavement markings.

Peyton Parkway from Race Track Road to State Road 9B Daytime and nighttime lane closures Friday to Friday for construction related to State Road 9B.

State Road 9B from Philips Highway to County Road 2209 Nighttime lane closures Friday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. placement of pavement markings.

State Road 13 at the Julington Creek Bridge Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drainage pipe cleaning.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 16 (Picolata Road) from U.S. 1 to San Marco Avenue Daytime lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drainage pipe cleaning.

State Road 312 at the Mickler O’Connell Bridge Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drainage pipe cleaning.

U.S. 1 South from State Road 206 to Godwin Road Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

U.S. 1 at West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Possible nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Northrup Grumman to Stokes Landing Road (436010-1-52-01) Daytime, northbound lane closures Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work related to sidewalk construction.