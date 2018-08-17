FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Monica R. Reifeiss, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through summer 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work. Daytime lane closure Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water main and force main pipe replacement.

A1A North from Corona Road to Library Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to regrade ditch bottom.

A1A North at Corona Road

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to place high definition crosswalks to the intersection.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction related to State Road 9B.

Interstate 95 from County Road 210 to Old St. Augustine Road

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for placement of pavement markings.

State Road 13 from Swiss Lane to Magnolia Avenue

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to regrade ditch bottom.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

U.S. 1 South from Godwin Road to Favor Dikes Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

U.S. 1 at West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Possible nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Northrup Grumman to Stokes Landing Road (436010-1-52-01)

Daytime, northbound lane closures Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work related to sidewalk construction.