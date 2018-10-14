FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

Interstate 95 from U.S. 1 to State Road 207

Nighttime pacing operations (traffic will be slowed by law enforcement) Monday and Tuesday from midnight to 5 a.m. The U.S. 1 and State Road 207 southbound on ramps will be closed during this time.

A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through fall 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work. Daytime lane closure Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water main and force main pipe replacement.

State Road A1A from north of King Street to Picolata Road (436161-1)

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for sidewalk, crosswalk and signal work.

State Road A1A North from Old Ponte Vedra Drive to Mickler Road

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 16 at State Road 13

Daytime westbound lane closure Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. for traffic signal work.

State Road 16 from Old Town Parkway to Industry Center Road

Daytime lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for road construction.

State Road 207 from I-95 to Deerpark Blvd.

Daytime southbound lane closure Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for road work.

U.S. 1 South from Godwin Road to Favor Dikes Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

U.S. 1 from West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.