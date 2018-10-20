FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

Interstate 95 from U.S. 1 to State Road 207

Nighttime pacing operations (traffic will be slowed by law enforcement) Monday through Friday from midnight to 5 a.m. The U.S. 1 and State Road 207 southbound on ramps will be closed during this time.

A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through fall 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work. Daytime lane closure Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water main and force main pipe replacement.

State Road A1A North from Old Ponte Vedra Drive to Mickler Road

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 16 from San Giacorno Road to South Francis Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch bottom grading.

State Road 312 over the Matanzas River

Daytime lane closure Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge mainteance.

U.S. 1 South from Godwin Road to Favor Dikes Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

U.S. 1 from West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.