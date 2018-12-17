FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 16 from Race Track Road to Industry Center Road

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for replacement of overhead powerlines.

State Road 16 from Francis Road to Turnbull Drive

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for regrading ditch bottom.

State Road 312 from Mizell Road to Marina Cove Drive

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for right turn lane construction.

U.S. 1 from Nocatee Parkway to Race Track Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. 3:30 p.m.for equipment and material offloading.

U.S. 1 South from Watson Road to Wildwood Drive

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for right turn lane construction.

U.S. 1 from West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Rambla Street to Fifth Street

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL electrical pole replacement.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.