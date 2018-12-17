FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

2397 A1A North

Daytime lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway construction.

8221 A1A South

Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway construction.

A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

A1A South at the Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Daytime lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for repainting bridge striping.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 16 near Kohler Road

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch bottom regrading.

State Road 312 from Mizell Road to Marina Cove Drive

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for right turn lane construction.

U.S. 1 from Nocatee Parkway to Race Track Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. 3:30 p.m. for equipment and material offloading.

U.S. 1 South from Watson Road to Wildwood Drive

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for right turn lane construction.

U.S. 1 from West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Rambla Street to Fifth Street

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL electrical pole replacement.

U.S. 1 from San Sebastian View to Rambla Street

Daytime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for paving work at the Landings.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.