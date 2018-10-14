Firefighters honored and city fire department recognized

On behalf of the St. Augustine Fire Department, Historic City News extends a public invitation to participate in a special recognition event when the Sons of the American Revolution will honor three St Augustine firefighters with Heroism and Fire Safety Commendations for their life-saving efforts.

Chief Carlos Aviles will take the opportunity to welcome two new probationary firefighters with a badge pinning and swear-in ceremony.

The recognition will be held on Thursday, October 4th, at 9:30 a.m., at the Main Fire Station, located at 101 Malaga Street.

This special event will culminate with the presentation of the elite Public Protection Classification-1 designation by the national insurance advisory organization, Insurance Services Office, last month. Of more than 45,000 fire departments evaluated, only 329 enjoy a Class-1 rating.

This major accomplishment was achieved with support from residents and other departments of city and county government. In addition to earning homeowners the lowest ratings on fire insurance, it demonstrates St Augustine’s commitment to providing citizens a safer place to live and work.

Reception with refreshments to follow.