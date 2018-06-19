First day of qualifying week for St Johns County candidates

Historic City News has counted forty-eight individuals who qualified with St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes yesterday; the first day of qualifying for candidates in the 2018 Election Cycle.

Although candidates for US Senator, judicial candidates and candidates for US Representative in Congress, qualified from April 30, 2018 through noon on May 4th, the “Qualifying Period” for all statewide offices, special district offices, county offices, municipalities, State Senator, State Representative, and community development districts, began Monday, June 18th at noon and will continue until this Friday, June 22nd at noon.

QUALIFIED CANDIDATE PTY OFFICE Dennis M. Clarke N/P Aberdeen CDD – Seat 1 Suzanne W. Green N/P Airport Authority Group 1 Victor Raymos N/P Airport Authority Group 2 Bruce Maguire N/P Airport Authority Group 3 Jeanne Moeller N/P Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 2 Catherine Brandhorst N/P Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 4 Peter Miele N/P Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 4 Trish Becker N/P Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 4 Undine C. George N/P City of St Augustine Beach Commission – Seat 3 Margaret England N/P City of St Augustine Beach Commission – Seat 4 Donald J. Samora N/P City of St Augustine Beach Commission – Seat 5 Rosetta Bailey N/P City of St Augustine Beach Commission – Seat 5 Jeb Smith REP County Commission – District 2 Peter E. Pollicino N/P Durbin Crossing CDD – Seat 1 Jason S. Harrah N/P Durbin Crossing CDD – Seat 5 Darren Romero N/P Glen St Johns CDD – Seat 5 Alan Fernandez N/P Heritage Landing CDD – Seat 2 Achara McNair-Tarfa N/P Heritage Landing CDD – Seat 3 Johnny M. Kuca N/P Heritage Landing CDD – Seat 3 Robert Och N/P Heritage Landing CDD – Seat 4 Mark J. Masley N/P Heritage Park CDD – Seat 1 Robert Curran N/P Heritage Park CDD – Seat 3 Thomas V. Ferry N/P Heritage Park CDD – Seat 5 Cindy Howell N/P Julington Creek Plantation CDD-Seat 1 Tom Chambers N/P Julington Creek Plantation CDD-Seat 3 Kathleen J. Moss N/P Marshall Creek CDD – Seat 2 Howard Entman N/P Marshall Creek CDD – Seat 1 Howard Hoffman N/P Marshall Creek CDD – Seat 3 Gary Jurenovich N/P Ponte Vedra MSD – Seat 1 Mack McCuller N/P Ponte Vedra MSD – Seat 3 Alva A. Hollon, Jr. N/P Ponte Vedra MSD – Seat 5 Matt Brown N/P Port Waterway and Beach – Group 3 Tom Rivers N/P Port Waterway and Beach – Group 5 Randy Schaublin N/P Rivers Edge CDD – Seat 2 Morris Thomas Hudson N/P Sampson Creek CDD – Seat 3 Beverly Slough N/P School Board – District 1 Bill Mignon N/P School Board – District 3 Kelly Barrera N/P School Board – District 4 Erica Connor N/P Soil & Water Conservation District 2 Daniel Stansky N/P Sweetwater Creek CDD – Seat 1 Robert Lisotta N/P Sweetwater Creek CDD – Seat 1 John V. Williams N/P Sweetwater Creek CDD – Seat 2 Stephen J. Handler N/P Sweetwater Creek CDD – Seat 2 Brian J. Wing N/P Turnbull Creek CDD – Seat 1 Kathleen Venezia N/P Turnbull Creek CDD – Seat 1 Michael T. Murray N/P Turnbull Creek CDD – Seat 3 Chuck Labanowski N/P Turnbull Creek CDD – Seat 5 Karen L. McNairn N/P World Commerce CDD – Seat 3

In addition to collecting signatures of registered voters within their political jurisdiction, when a candidate “qualifies”, they are required to pay various assessments, referred to as “qualifying fees”. A total of 6% of the salary of the office sought in partisan elections, and a total of 4% in non-partisan races, includes filing fees, an election assessment, and, where applicable, a party assessment.

For example, judicial seats are always “non-partisan”. Candidates for County Judge who will earn a $138,020 salary, plus benefits, if elected, pay the 4% qualifying fee ($5,520.80) when they complete the qualifying process.

County commissioners, however, run in closed Primary Elections in Florida; based on their declared party affiliation. Currently a successful county commission candidate will earn a salary of $71,291, plus benefits. If they choose to run as a Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, or other political party candidate, they must pay a 6% qualifying fee ($4,277.46). If they choose to run without party affiliation, the qualifying fee is reduced to 4% ($2,851.64). These candidates have the option to avoid qualifying fees all together if they submit an established number of qualified petitions; signed by registered voters in their jurisdiction.

School Board members earn $37,401 annually, plus benefits, in St Johns County in what are known as “single member districts”. Although members will vote on all issues that come before the School Board, only voters who are registered in their district may vote for their election. The qualifying fee is $1,496.04.

Elections in municipalities, like the City of St Augustine and the City of St Augustine Beach, are governed by their individual charters.

Municipal filing fees are:

City of St. Augustine Mayor $250.28

City of St. Augustine Commissioner $194.58

City of St. Augustine Beach Commissioner $73.97

Filing fees are also established for elections in Special Districts:

Anastasia Mosquito Control District $25.00

St. Augustine St. Johns County Airport Authority $25.00

St. Johns Soil and Water Conservation District $25.00

Municipal Services District of Ponte Vedra Beach $25.00

St. Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach Commission $25.00

All Community Development Districts $25.00

If you are eligible to vote in the 2018 Primary Election held August 28, 2018, you must register by the closing date, July 30, 2018. This year, early voting will be held August 18 – August 25, from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily. Registration books close for the General Election, held November 6, 2018, on October 9th. Early Voting for this year’s General Election will be held October 24 – November 3, from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily.