First Lady Ann Scott visits local school this afternoon

Historic City News was informed by the Florida Department of Education that Florida’s First Lady, Ann Scott, will visit a St. Johns County Elementary School this afternoon as part of her work with improving literacy, beginning at an early age.

This is not her first visit to St Johns County during Governor Scott’s last two terms in office. Today’s visit is scheduled for Cunningham Creek Elementary School in St. Johns.

The First Lady plans to spend time reading to the elementary school students from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 8 affording her the opportunity to share her passion for reading.

Cunningham Creek Elementary School is located at 1205 Roberts Road.

