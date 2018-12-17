Four vehicle pileup leaves one driver dead

The Florida Highway Patrol reported to Historic City News in St Augustine the investigation of a multi-vehicle traffic homicide that occurred on I-95 just north of CR-210 at about 2:50 a.m. this morning.

According to the initial report, a 2009 Nissan, driven by 21-year-old Tyler Duane Lowery of Ponte Vedra Beach, was traveling south on I-95 approaching the Race Track Road overpass when the vehicle entered the center median between the two guard rails. The Nissan struck the guard rail and a concrete pillar that supports the overpass, then overturned back into the southbound lanes of the Interstate.

First, a black 2017 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by 48-year-old Merai D Cedeno of Deltona was also traveling south on I-95 and swerved to avoid the Nissan, but was unable to avoid striking the vehicle. There was one passenger reported, 51-year-old Marvyn C Justiniano, also of Deltona.

Second, a red 2017 Hyundai Accent, driven by 28-year-old Antoinette Rosa Augustin of Charlotte, NC was also traveling south on I-95 and was unable to avoid the Nissan, striking it as well. Traveling in the vehicle with Augustin were two children; 5-year-old Ariyan Lee Grant and 2-year-old Antonio Simpson, both from Charlotte.

Last, a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by 54-year-old David Micheal Prusinski of St Augustine, was also traveling south on I-95. As he approached the three vehicles already involved, he took evasive action to avoid the Nissan. Prusinski lost control of his vehicle as it traveled onto the south shoulder and into the woods.

Lowery was transported to Memorial Hospital Jacksonville, where he died from his injuries. Alcohol use, which may have contributed to the crash, will be determined at autopsy. No charges have been filed as the investigation is continuing.

The other drivers and passengers were not injured in this crash.