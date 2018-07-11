Gas line repairs close downtown street through Friday

TECO Peoples Gas Company advised local Historic City News reporters that they are in the process of making emergency repairs to a natural gas line that runs beneath Hypolita Street in downtown St Augustine. The repairs necessary may not be complete before Friday, according to the advisory.

The City of St Augustine has responded by closing Hypolita Street to vehicles between Avenida Menendez and St. George Street.

The street remains open to pedestrians and businesses in the area remain open, a city spokesman said.

Vehicles may access both Toques Place and The Court parking areas from Cuna Street and exit onto Hypolita Street heading west. The city reports that they expect the street to be reopened by the end of the day on Friday, July 13th.