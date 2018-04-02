Gunfire during neighborhood disturbance sends three to hospital

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit of the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office have continued throughout the early morning hours to investigate a Sunday night shooting which left three individuals with gunshot injuries.

Historic City News has learned that a disturbance was reported Sunday evening at a North McLaughlin Street residence. After an initial altercation between several juveniles, their parents met to discuss and quell any further fighting.

According to the report, an unnamed adult male, who was not associated with the original altercation, became involved in a verbal argument with the parties which escalated and turned physical.

The report said that man, who has been identified by investigators as a convicted felon, produced a handgun and fired several rounds striking the three individuals in the group. Each one of the victims sustained at least one gunshot wound before the suspect fled the area.

Two of the victims, 28-year-old Keith Alan Cullings, and 16-year-old Hasan J. Williams, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Flagler Hospital by private vehicle. They were treated for their injuries and released.

The third victim, 26-year-old Jontae Jerrell Anderson, was first transported to Flagler Hospital by private vehicle; however, her injuries were more severe, and she required further transportation by air ambulance to UF Health in Jacksonville for additional medical care.

Anderson has undergone treatment at UF Health and is currently listed in critical condition.

At this hour, detectives are seeking an arrest warrant for the person suspected in this shooting incident. Additional information will be released pending the entry of the warrant from the State Attorney’s Office.

