St Patrick’s Day is celebrated all around St Augustine and St Johns County,

but the day after is very special to us at Historic City News.

It’s our birthday and this year we turn 18-years-old!

March 18th is also special to me because it is the day my son Taylor was born. He makes me proud of him every day, and even though I can’t see him since he and his wife live in California, he is right here in my heart.

