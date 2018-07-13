Harry McCormick exhibits during Art in Public Places

From July 17th through September 20th, world-renowned local artist Harry McCormick will exhibit a collection of art titled “In the Mood” at the County Administration Building, located at 500 San Sebastian View in St Augustine.

St Johns County’s Art in Public Places program will feature McCormick’s celebrated bar series, pieces commemorating circus life, and a collection of his other work. Historic City News readers are invited to view the exhibit from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A reception opening offering light refreshments will take place at 8:15 a.m. prior to the regularly scheduled County Commission meeting on Tuesday, July 17th in the lobby of the Administration Building.

McCormick and Commission Chair Henry Dean may make some brief comments at the reception, hosted in partnership with the St. Johns County Cultural Council and local art benefactors.