Have fun at the Beach Exploration at Research Reserve event

Patrician Price announced to local Historic City News reporters that the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold a beach exploration event soon and the public is invited to participate. This will be an opportunity for discovery as you stroll our historic first coast beaches.

The Beach Exploration at Research Reserve event will be held July 21, 2018, between 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Participants may park at the South Beach Access Lot located at 2200 S. Ponte Vedra Boulevard.

On the third Saturday of the month, join the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve docents for a beach walk at the South Beach location. Learn about the animals that call the beach home and collect seashells and shark’s teeth.

Reserve a spot online or call 904-823-4500 for more information about plans to collect seashells and sharks teeth while learning about animals that call the beach home. There is a $3.00 per vehicle parking fee, but the event is free. This is a “Beaches 101” experience the entire family will enjoy.