Help county recreation department update Master Plan

As part of a multi-phase Parks and Recreation Master Plan update process, St Johns County Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting two community meetings that will focus on three main topics, including:

(1) Master Plan Update and Summary

(2) Overview of the Needs Assessment

(3) Needs and Expectations for Recreation

The Master Plan will create a more dynamic and diverse parks and recreation system to generate numerous economic, social, and environmental benefits.

Tuesday, July 17 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Community Center

175 Landrum Lane, Ponte Vedra Beach

Wednesday, July 18 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

City of St. Augustine Beach City Hall

2200 A1A Beach Boulevard, St. Augustine Beach

Historic City News readers are invited to attend the meetings to offer feedback regarding the county’s facilities and services; including nearly 50 active and passive parks, eight boat ramps, seven community centers, over 40 miles of scenic coastline, full-service fishing pier, 18-hole golf course, and hundreds upon hundreds of adult and youth activities, sports, and leagues.

July is National Parks and Recreation month making this the perfect time to acquaint our readers with a few facts about our county parks. St Johns County Parks and Recreation Department was established in July of 1972 and has grown leaps and bounds over the past 46 years.

What started as a few staff members working out of a little metal building wedged between two softball fields on Castillo Drive has flourished into a multi-faceted department comprised of nearly a hundred full-time employees.

The department provides opportunities for residents and visitors of St Johns County to learn about our natural and historical areas while creating a deeper connection with our local environment.