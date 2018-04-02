Historic City News: Entertainment this week

Monday – Sunday, April 2- 8

Ready Player One at IMAX Theater at World Golf Hall of Fame

In a virtual world called Oasis, a teenager finds himself competing in a treasure hunt against ruthless foes after the game’s founder dies and the fortune that he leaves behind is the grand prize. This film premieres on March 28 and is showing at the IMAX Theater at World Golf Hall of Fame. Visit the website for show times and ticket pricing. One World Golf Place, St. Augustine 904-940-4123

The Masters Week at the Hall of Fame

Visit the Hall of Fame during Masters Week and enjoy learning about Hall of Fame Members who are past Masters Champions. Watch the tournament throughout the museum. Snap a photo with Masters memorabilia on display and share them on social media with #GolfHOF. The museum is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m. General admission is $20.95. One World Golf Place, St. Augustine 904-940-4133

Monday – Saturday, April 2- 7

Larry Wilson, Angela Casini and Joe Crozier Exhibition

This exhibition at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach will display the ceramic art of Larry Wilson, paintings of Angela Casini and encaustic works of Joe Crozier. The exhibition is on display through April 21. Admission to the exhibition is free. The center is open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614

Spring Exhibition by the Jacksonville Watercolor Society

This exhibition at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach will display works by the Jacksonville Watercolor Society. Admission to the exhibition is free. The Exhibition is on display through April 21. The center is open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614

Love Your Mother Eco Fashion Photo Expo

Enjoy this photography exhibition featuring fantastical outfits fashioned from recycled materials, including one custom line “The Painter” a the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach. The Exhibition is open through April 21. 50 Executive Way. The Cultural Center is open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 904-280-0614

Tuesday, April 3

Wine Class and Tasting

Enjoy this wine class and tasting at TPC Sawgrass from 6-7:30 p.m. The cost is $25. Call for reservations. 110 Championship Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-543-5105

Wednesday, April 4

Florida Saltwater Fishing 101

Part of a multi-day series of classes, this program’s topic will be tackle and knot tying. Participants are required to have a saltwater shoreline fishing license. Options to register for a single class or the entire series are possible. The classes are held from 9-11 a.m. at the Usina Boat Ramp. Admission is free. Visit the website to register. 603 Euclid Ave., St. Augustine 904-209-0335

First Wednesday Curator’s Tour

Lightner Museum Curator Barry Myers conducts monthly tours featuring unique and special treasures of the museum. The tours are the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and offer guests an intimate encounter with a select few of the Lightner’s eclectic relics. Tours are included in the price of admission and will begin in the front lobby of the museum. 75 King St., St. Augustine 904-824-2874 www.lightnermuseum.org

Let Freedom Ring Chimes Project Public Art Dediczation

Today, within our country, there is a great desire to bring individuals and entire communities together to heal old wounds and make firm commitments to building a better future cooperatively and collaboratively. Compassionate St. Augustine’s Let Freedom Ring Chimes Project public art and education initiatives aim to invite all to ponder those commitments. The dedication will take place at Dr. Robert B. Hayling Freedom Park at 11 a.m. The interactive public art installation pays tribute to local Civil Rights and African-American storylines. The dedication takes place on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 593 Riberia St. Augustine

Everyone Can Conserve: Pollinators

This is a special family friendly lecture to help educate the community about pollinators and how they are important to our survival. The lecture will be followed by a session of questions and answers plus a hands-on building of a bee house to attract bees to the garden. The lecture is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at THE PLAYERS Community Center. Admission is free. All ages are welcome. For registration visit the website. 175 Landrum Lane, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-209-0335

Thursday, April 5

Throwback Thursday: The Voices at Corazon Cinema & Cafe

A likable guy pursues his office crush with the help of his evil talking pets, but things turn sinister when she stands him up for a date. This film is showing at the Corazon Cinema and Cafe at noon. The cost is $10, which includes a meal, popcorn, small drink and showing of the movie. 36 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-679-5736

Thursday – Sunday, April 5-8

St. Augustine Race Week

This event features four great days of multiple sailing events with racing formats for everyone, including ocean racing, bayfront racing and a youth regatta. This is a citywide sailing celebration with spectator-friendly races on the bayfront and free entertainment. Visit the website for the race and event schedule. This event is sponsored by the First Coast Sailing Association and raises funds to send underprivileged children to local sailing camps. 904-687-5145

Friday, April 6

First Friday Garden Walk

Visit Washington Oaks Gardens State Park on the first Friday of every month for a guided tour of the beautiful gardens. Meet in the garden parking lot at 10 a.m. and wear comfortable shoes. The tour will last approximately one hour. Admission into the park ranges from $5-2. 6400 N. Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast 386-446-6783

Wild Edibles and Backyard Medicinal Plants of Florida

Join a St. Johns County naturalist for this walk at Alpine Groves Park from 10 a.m.-noon to learn about the plants in the area that are edible and have medicinal qualities. Participants will also learn how to identify such plants. Participants will not be allowed to eat or taste the plants. 2060 S.R. 13, St. Johns 904-209-0348

First Friday Art Walk

From 5-9 p.m. on the first Friday of every month, the Art Galleries of St. Augustine features new exhibits, refreshments and live music at more than 20 galleries. The event is held rain or shine inside the member galleries and is a free, self-guided walking tour. Tour maps are available at participating galleries or on the website. Free Art Walk Trolleys and Trains are provided by St. Augustine Sightseeing Trains and Old Town Trolleys all months except December and January. 832-779-2781 www.artgalleriesofstaugustine.org

Hank Williams Jr. at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre proudly welcomes Country music Entertainer of the Year, Grammy award winner and Country music Hall of Famer Hank Williams Jr. to the stage. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show is at 7:30 p.m. Admission ranges from $129-$44. 1340 A1A South, St. Augustine 904-209-0367 www.staugamphitheatre.com

First Friday Art Walk Recital

The University of North Florida’s Choral Department ensemble comprised of refugees from various countries, including Burma, Congo and Eritrea, who have resettled in the Jacksonville area and will perform alongside the UNF Chorale as well as The Osprey TREBLE. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. There will be a free-will offering. 38 Cathedral Place, St. Augustine 904-824-2806

Friday & Saturday, April 6 & 7

Tommy Emmanuel at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall presents Australian guitar virtuoso and master finger-picker Tommy Emmanuel with special guest Anthony Snape. Emmanuel has achieved enough musical milestones to satisfy several lifetimes. At the age of six, he was touring regional Australia with his family band. By 30, he was a rock n’ roll lead guitarist burning up stadiums in Europe. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance is at 8 p.m. both days. Admission ranges from $63-$43. 1050 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-209-0367

Friday – Sunday, April 6-8

Rhythm and Ribs Festival

Non-stop music and award-winning barbecue all weekend is featured at St. Augustine’s Francis Field during the annual Rhythm and Ribs Festival. Friday and Saturday nights offer nationally recognized musical entertainment. Festival hours are Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. General admission is $10 on Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday, and youth ages 15 and under are free. 25 W. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine 904-531-4696

Pandas at IMAX Theater at World Golf Hall of Fame

This family friendly film premieres on April 6 and is an adventuresome documentary involving several dedicated biologists, researchers and scientists who collaborate from many countries to introduce a born-in-captivity panda to its natural environment. The film is showing at the IMAX Theater at World Golf Hall of Fame. Visit the website for show times and ticket pricing. One World Golf Place, St. Augustine 904-940-4123

Spring Members Show

This exhibition at the St. Augustine Art Association showcases work created by the association’s members. The exhibition is free and open to the public. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday noon-4 p.m. and Sunday 2-5 p.m. 22 Marine St., St. Augustine 904-824-2310

Saturday, April 7

Spud Run

The Spud Run features a 5K, half marathon and Cabbage Crawl in Hastings. The 5K and half-marathon begin at 7:30 a.m. The Cabbage Crawl begins at 8:30 a.m.Registration ranges from $70-$50 for the half-marathon and $35-$20 for the 5K. The races begin at the HHS Community Building in Hastings. 6195 S. Main St., Hastings 386-747-3532

Apryle Showers 10K Run

The Nocatee community features an open and flat 6.2-mile loop, which provides for ideal running conditions. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Nocatee Splash Park. The registration cost is $40-$30. 245 Nocatee Center Way, Ponte Vedra 904-710-2458

GTM Research Reserve Guided Exploration Hike

The first Saturday of each month at 9 a.m., take a guided exploration hike that focuses on the Guana Peninsula’s 5,000 years of human history. This 1.5-mile guided walking tour departs from the Trailhead Pavilion located just west of the Guana Dam. The program is free. There is a $3 parking fee. 505 Guana River Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach 904-823-4500

St. Johns County Horse Council Open Show

Hosted by the St. Johns County Horse Council, this Open Show starts at 9 a.m. at the St. Johns County Equestrian Center. Admission for spectators is free. 8200 Smith Rd., Hastings 904-588-8017

Militia Muster and Training at Fort Mose

Visit Fort Mose on the first Saturday each month from 9-11:30 a.m. to be transported back to the 18th century. Learn from the members of the Fort Mose Militia as they practice firing drills and demonstrate how to use historic weapons and show musket firing drills. There is also a children’s militia training that uses wooden toy muskets. The park is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission into the park is free. Admission into the Visitor Center is $2 per person. 15 Fort Mose Trail, St. Augustine 904-823-2232

Inlet and Beach Walk

Join a guided walk around Matanzas Inlet. The National Park Service, in partnership with the Guana Tolomato Matanzas Estuarine Research Reserve, will present a program about inlet dynamics and what makes this area special. Meet your guide near the Matanzas Inlet, at the parking lot on the west side of A1A, just north of the Matanzas Inlet Bridge at 9:30 a.m. Bring comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen/bug spray and binoculars. Reservations are requested by phone or through the website. 8655 A1A South, St. Augustine 904-823-4500

Last Outpost of the British Empire

Join park staff, volunteers and Florida Living History beginning at 9:30 a.m. for a step back in time to British St. Augustine at Fort Matanzas. Visitors will learn about a turbulent time in Florida’s history, the 1780s. Demonstrations of British artillery drill and cannon firings will occur at regular intervals throughout the day. At 2 p.m., Dr. Sam Turner of the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum will present a lecture titled Late British East Florida Naval Matters and the Storm Wreck. Admission is free. 8635 A1A South, St. Augustine 904-471-0116

Children’s Shorebird Nesting Program

Hosted by St. Johns County Parks and Recreation along with the St. Johns County Audubon Society, this free program teaches youth in grades third and up about the birds found near the area’s beaches. The program offers activities that showcase the work of bird biologists. The program begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon at Nease Beachfront Park. Call or email to register. 3171 Coastal Hwy., St. Augustine 904-209-0335

Music at Grace

Enjoy a performance titled Music for Two Flutes and Piano by Melissa Lucia, Christine Alicot and Michael Clark. The performance will take place at 5 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. There will be a free-will offering. 8 Carrera St., St. Augustine 904-829-8272

Saint Anastasia Catholic Church Concert Series

This concert at Saint Anastasia Catholic Church features Peter Simon performing the spiritual music of the great composers. The concert is at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are accepted. 5205 A1A South, St. Augustine 904-471-5364

Fourth Annual Old City Steam Art Show

This year’s Old City Steam Art Show takes place at the Anastasia Ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District and features work of steampunk artists from 7-10 p.m. There will performances by Ancient City Sirens. Admission is $10. 116 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine 904-460-4479

Neil Berg’s Widely Acclaimed 100 Years of Broadway Presented by EMMA Concert Association

EMMA Concert Association presents a music and dance performance of Broadway classics. The concert takes place at Lewis Auditorium at Flagler College at 7:30 p.m.Admission is $40. 14 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-797-2800

Sunday, April 8

Art & Architecture Walking Tour

The St. Augustine Art Association offers Art and Architecture Walking Tour that focuses on the iconic art, architecture and history of the St. Augustine community. In this 90-minute tour, the art historian guide will point out paintings and examples of Spanish, Colonial and Victorian architecture, monuments, murals, public sculptures and stained glass. The tour starts at the St. Augustine Art Association at 10:30 a.m.Admission is $20. Reserve your space by phone by Friday at 3 p.m. 22 Marine St., St. Augustine 904-824-2310

Book Signing at the Explorer’s Outpost

The Explorer’s Outpost at the Colonial Quarter is pleased to announce a book signing event with St. Augustine Author Phil King. In his controversial new novel, Rising Love: A Spiritual Journey, King creates characters destined to share danger, love, spirituality and awesome grace. The event will take place on the porch of the Outpost from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call or visit the website. 21 St. George St., St. Augustine 904-342-2857

Family Art Workshop

From 1-3 p.m., local artist Sarah Carrigan provides individuals and families with art project instruction to take home. Painting to tie dying, each month a different type of art is featured. Some art supplies are provided. The family rate is $45 for non-members (up to four family members) plus $10 for additional family members or $25 per family (up to four family members) for members plus $5 for additional family members. For individuals, the cost is $20 for non-members and $10 for members, plus the cost of materials (depending on the art). 120 Meadow Ave., St. Augustine847-899-0808

Florida Chamber Music Project Performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

The Florida Chamber Music Project presents a season of performances at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. This performance features Schubert’s String Trio in B flat, D. 471 and Quintet for Piano and Strings in A, D. 667 The Trout with guest artists Hyunsoon Whang, piano and Jason Lindsay, double bass. The concert begins at 3 p.m. Admission is $25. 1050 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-209-0367

