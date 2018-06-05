Historic City News on the scene of crane accident

St. Augustine police officers and St. Augustine firefighters are on scene at the Vilano Beach boat ramp working an industrial accident. One injury has been reported.

The St. Augustine Fire Department reported to Historic City News just before noon today that emergency units have responded to an overturned crane at the boat ramp located on the Vilano Beach causeway.

Officers on the scene were advised that the crane was working on a dock when the incident occurred. The person standing on the dock was injured by the equipment when its weight upended the crane and platform.

Emergency medical personnel at the location report that a single patient was stabilized with non-life threatening injuries, then transported to Flagler Hospital.

As of now, we are told the boat ramp is still open to the public.

